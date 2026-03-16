Adani Power To Tata Motors: Top 10 Indian Stocks In Focus On March 16 Amid Global Tensions

Share Market Today: Today, March 16, is going to be a very busy day for the stock market. On one hand, the US-Iran conflict is creating uncertainty in global markets.

Ace investor Radhakishan Damani has sold 16 lakh shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle (TMPV) worth ₹52 crore through a block deal. Although the buyer is 'Derive Trading', a firm linked to Damani himself, this activity could still impact the share price.

This is great news for Adani Power. The company has received a 'Letter of Award' from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (MSEDCL) to supply 1,600 MW of thermal power. This long-term agreement could significantly boost the company's revenue.

Tensions in West Asia have caused an 85% spike in crude oil prices. As a result, IndiGo has decided to levy a fuel surcharge. We can expect to see some volatility in the airline's stock today.

Adani Total Gas has announced a major price cut for its industrial customers. The new price of ₹82.95 per SCM (down from ₹119.90) is effective from 6 AM today.

The company has won the contract to modernise and operate Cargo Terminal-1 at Delhi International Airport (DIAL). Keep an eye on this stock in the infrastructure segment.

The company has clarified that the war in West Asia is causing fuel shortages and shipping delays. These issues have directly affected their operations.

This defence sector company has received a massive ₹288 crore order from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The company will supply 32 Doppler Weather Radars.

Hindalco has refuted news reports that claimed it had stopped selling aluminium due to the Iran war. The company stated that its operations are running normally.

The GST department has conducted a survey and inspection at the Voltas office in Chinchpokli, Mumbai. The stock might be under pressure today due to news of a tax notice or investigation.

Dilip Buildcon has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a road project. This project, worth ₹160.20 crore, will strengthen the company's order book.

Disclaimer:This article is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to market risks. Always consult your financial advisor before making any investment.