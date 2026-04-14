Russian FM Lavrov Arrives In China For Two-Day Visit
TASS News Agency reported that Lavrov is making an official visit to China on April 14–15, during which talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are planned, the Russian foreign ministry announced.
“On April 14–15, the official visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the People's Republic of China will take place, during which negotiations with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are planned,” the foreign ministry stated.
The ministry said the two foreign ministers will review a broad spectrum of bilateral cooperation, explore prospects for engagement at different levels, and coordinate their positions on global affairs, particularly within frameworks such as the UN, BRICS, the SCO, the G20, APEC, and other multilateral platforms.
It added that the discussions are also expected to include an in-depth exchange of views on key regional and international issues, including the Ukraine crisis and the situation in the Middle East.
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