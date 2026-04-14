Iran Demands Compensation From 5 Gulf States, Including Saudi Arabia

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran has demanded compensation from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan over their“participation” in the US-Israel war against the Islamic Republic.

Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, called on the five Gulf countries to pay compensation to Tehran.

Tasnim News Agency, quoting Iravani, reported:“We demand compensation from five regional countries - Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Jordan - for their participation in the US and Israeli war against Iran.”

He said the five countries had violated their international obligations toward Iran through what he described as“internationally wrongful acts.”

Iravani added:“Accordingly, their international responsibility has been established and they must make full reparation for the damage caused to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including payment of compensation for all material and moral damages resulting from their internationally wrongful acts.”

He noted that on April 7, he had sent two separate letters to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the UN Secretary-General, urging Saudi Arabia and the UAE to respect principles of good neighbourliness and to prevent the continued use of their territory against Iran.

The remarks come after the outbreak of the US and Israeli war against Iran, during which the United States carried out airstrikes on Iran using its regional military bases.

In response, US bases in several regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the UAE, were reportedly targeted by Iranian missiles and drones.

kk/sa