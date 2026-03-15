Qatar Announces Likely First Day Of Eid Al Fitr 2026
Eid is observed on Shawwal 1, marking the end of Ramadan. Which means, Ramadan will end on March 19 and Eid Al Fitr holidays in Qatar will probably begin on March 20 this year.Recommended For You India's energy diplomacy: Why neighbours are turning to New Delhi in a time of crisis
The religious decision regarding the start of the month remains the purview of the Verification Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf.
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QCH added that the crescent moon will be born on Thursday, March 19, at 4:24 a.m., and so, it is impossible to sight the crescent moon on the evening of the verification day (Wednesday, March 18) in the skies of Qatar.ALSO READ
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