Qatar Announces Likely First Day Of Eid Al Fitr 2026

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) We're in the last week of Ramadan and faithful around the world are looking forward to the Eid Al Fitr 2026 holiday. The Qatar Calendar House has revealed that according to astronomical calculations, the first day of Shawwal 1447 will be Friday, March 20, 2026.

Eid is observed on Shawwal 1, marking the end of Ramadan. Which means, Ramadan will end on March 19 and Eid Al Fitr holidays in Qatar will probably begin on March 20 this year.

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The religious decision regarding the start of the month remains the purview of the Verification Committee at the Ministry of Awqaf.

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QCH added that the crescent moon will be born on Thursday, March 19, at 4:24 a.m., and so, it is impossible to sight the crescent moon on the evening of the verification day (Wednesday, March 18) in the skies of Qatar.

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