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USS Nimitz Service Extended Amid Rising Strait of Hormuz Tensions
(MENAFN) The US Navy has decided to extend the active service of the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier until March 2027, almost a year beyond its original schedule, according to reports. A Navy official confirmed that “has since been extended to March 2027. Accordingly, the US Navy plans to inactivate the ship in 2027.” Previously, the vessel had been set for decommissioning in May 2026.
This extension occurs as Iran has effectively restricted access to the Strait of Hormuz since early March, following escalating tensions with the US and Israel. The disruption of shipping through this vital maritime route has contributed to rising global oil and fertilizer prices, raising concerns over energy supplies.
US President Donald Trump emphasized on Saturday that countries relying on oil transported through the strait should take responsibility for securing the route, with US assistance. He also noted that US Navy escorts for tankers passing through the waterway could begin “soon.”
During its latest deployment, which concluded in December, the USS Nimitz completed four transits of the Strait of Hormuz as part of the Fifth Fleet’s operations. The carrier, the oldest active US aircraft carrier, recently departed Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, heading to Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, for what had been expected to be its final voyage. Future deployment plans for the vessel have not yet been announced.
This extension occurs as Iran has effectively restricted access to the Strait of Hormuz since early March, following escalating tensions with the US and Israel. The disruption of shipping through this vital maritime route has contributed to rising global oil and fertilizer prices, raising concerns over energy supplies.
US President Donald Trump emphasized on Saturday that countries relying on oil transported through the strait should take responsibility for securing the route, with US assistance. He also noted that US Navy escorts for tankers passing through the waterway could begin “soon.”
During its latest deployment, which concluded in December, the USS Nimitz completed four transits of the Strait of Hormuz as part of the Fifth Fleet’s operations. The carrier, the oldest active US aircraft carrier, recently departed Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, heading to Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, for what had been expected to be its final voyage. Future deployment plans for the vessel have not yet been announced.
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