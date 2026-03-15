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Kenya Floods Claim Sixty-Two Lives
(MENAFN) The death toll from flooding in Kenya has risen to 62 as of Friday, with Nairobi experiencing the highest number of fatalities amid continued heavy rains that have caused flash floods and widespread damage, according to government reports.
Officials stated that the victims include 46 men, eight women, and eight children, as emergency teams continue rescue efforts and assess the impact across various regions.
Nairobi has been the hardest-hit area, reporting 33 deaths after days of intense rainfall that submerged roads, homes, and businesses in several neighborhoods. Other regions have also suffered losses: the Eastern region recorded 17 fatalities, the Rift Valley seven, Nyanza two, the coastal region two, and the Central region one.
The Interior Ministry confirmed that government agencies and emergency responders remain active in affected areas, assisting displaced families and coordinating rescue and relief operations.
Thousands of households have been impacted, with homes, roads, and infrastructure damaged, forcing some families to relocate to safer locations.
The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rainfall and flash floods could persist during the early stage of the long rains season, raising the risk of further destruction and displacement. Authorities have urged residents in flood-prone zones, particularly along rivers and in low-lying neighborhoods, to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines as rescue efforts continue.
Officials stated that the victims include 46 men, eight women, and eight children, as emergency teams continue rescue efforts and assess the impact across various regions.
Nairobi has been the hardest-hit area, reporting 33 deaths after days of intense rainfall that submerged roads, homes, and businesses in several neighborhoods. Other regions have also suffered losses: the Eastern region recorded 17 fatalities, the Rift Valley seven, Nyanza two, the coastal region two, and the Central region one.
The Interior Ministry confirmed that government agencies and emergency responders remain active in affected areas, assisting displaced families and coordinating rescue and relief operations.
Thousands of households have been impacted, with homes, roads, and infrastructure damaged, forcing some families to relocate to safer locations.
The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rainfall and flash floods could persist during the early stage of the long rains season, raising the risk of further destruction and displacement. Authorities have urged residents in flood-prone zones, particularly along rivers and in low-lying neighborhoods, to remain vigilant and adhere to safety guidelines as rescue efforts continue.
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