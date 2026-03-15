403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli FM Rules Out Direct Talks with Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated on Sunday that Israel has no plans to engage in direct discussions with the Lebanese government in the coming days, according to reports.
His comments contradicted earlier accounts suggesting that representatives from Israel and Lebanon were expected to meet soon amid escalating clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, as stated by reports.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to the Bedouin town of Zarzir in northern Israel—where 58 people were reportedly injured by an Iranian missile strike on Thursday night—Saar said Israel expects "the Lebanese government to take serious steps to stop Hezbollah from firing at Israel."
On the subject of the conflict with Iran, he emphasized, "Israel and the United States have a shared determination to continue the fight against Iran until our goals are achieved." He also addressed reports about missile defense, stating that Israel has no shortage of interceptors.
Earlier reports suggested that potential talks between Israel and Lebanon could occur in Cyprus or Paris, with U.S. participation, as stated by reports.
These developments unfold amid rising regional tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran starting Feb. 28, which prompted retaliatory attacks from Iran and Iran-aligned groups, including Hezbollah, targeting Israeli and U.S. assets across the Middle East, according to reports.
His comments contradicted earlier accounts suggesting that representatives from Israel and Lebanon were expected to meet soon amid escalating clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, as stated by reports.
Speaking to reporters during a visit to the Bedouin town of Zarzir in northern Israel—where 58 people were reportedly injured by an Iranian missile strike on Thursday night—Saar said Israel expects "the Lebanese government to take serious steps to stop Hezbollah from firing at Israel."
On the subject of the conflict with Iran, he emphasized, "Israel and the United States have a shared determination to continue the fight against Iran until our goals are achieved." He also addressed reports about missile defense, stating that Israel has no shortage of interceptors.
Earlier reports suggested that potential talks between Israel and Lebanon could occur in Cyprus or Paris, with U.S. participation, as stated by reports.
These developments unfold amid rising regional tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran starting Feb. 28, which prompted retaliatory attacks from Iran and Iran-aligned groups, including Hezbollah, targeting Israeli and U.S. assets across the Middle East, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment