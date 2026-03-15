403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Special Forces Kill Four Palestinians in Tammun, West Bank
(MENAFN) Early Sunday, four Palestinians, including two children, were shot dead when Israeli special forces fired at a vehicle in Tammun, a town in the West Bank, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.
In a statement, the Red Crescent said that its teams recovered the bodies of the four victims from the vehicle struck by gunfire.
Local sources reported that all four victims belonged to the same family. They added that Israeli special forces had been pursuing two young men in one of the town’s neighborhoods before opening fire on the passing vehicle.
There was no immediate response from the Israeli army regarding the incident, as stated by reports.
Tammun and nearby areas in Tubas have experienced near-daily Israeli military raids. Such operations are frequently described by Israel as "counter-terrorism operations" targeting individuals linked to Palestinian armed groups, according to reports.
In a statement, the Red Crescent said that its teams recovered the bodies of the four victims from the vehicle struck by gunfire.
Local sources reported that all four victims belonged to the same family. They added that Israeli special forces had been pursuing two young men in one of the town’s neighborhoods before opening fire on the passing vehicle.
There was no immediate response from the Israeli army regarding the incident, as stated by reports.
Tammun and nearby areas in Tubas have experienced near-daily Israeli military raids. Such operations are frequently described by Israel as "counter-terrorism operations" targeting individuals linked to Palestinian armed groups, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment