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Saudi Air Defenses Intercept Drones, Missiles
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that its air defense units successfully shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles over Riyadh and the Eastern Province. The ministry confirmed that the aerial threats were neutralized before they could cause harm.
Earlier, in a statement released through the US social media platform X, the ministry also reported that its forces managed to intercept and destroy six ballistic missiles that had been launched toward the Al-Kharj Governorate.
Authorities indicated that the defensive operations resulted in no injuries or material losses.
These incidents occur against a backdrop of escalating tensions across the region following military strikes carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran on Feb. 28. The assaults reportedly resulted in the deaths of more than 1,300 individuals, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out retaliatory attacks using drones and missiles aimed at Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states. Tehran claims these operations are directed at “US military assets.”
Earlier, in a statement released through the US social media platform X, the ministry also reported that its forces managed to intercept and destroy six ballistic missiles that had been launched toward the Al-Kharj Governorate.
Authorities indicated that the defensive operations resulted in no injuries or material losses.
These incidents occur against a backdrop of escalating tensions across the region following military strikes carried out by Israel and the United States against Iran on Feb. 28. The assaults reportedly resulted in the deaths of more than 1,300 individuals, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out retaliatory attacks using drones and missiles aimed at Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states. Tehran claims these operations are directed at “US military assets.”
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