UAE Details Iranian Attack Response: Official Updates On Interceptions, Casualties, Flights

PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Mar 2026, 11:42 AM



By: Sahim Salim



Share:







Overnight statements provide clearer picture about the attack, its impact across airports and residential areas, and the coordinated national responseAdd as a preferredsource on Google

As authorities in the UAE continue to assess the impact of the Iranian attack, new details released overnight provide a clearer picture of the scale of interceptions, aviation disruptions and incidents reported across the country.

According to the Ministry of Defence, UAE air defence systems detected and destroyed 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones launched toward the country. Officials also confirmed two fatalities and multiple injuries resulting from falling debris.

Recommended For You UAE schools cancel, postpone exams amid shift to distance learning till March 4

Authorities again urged the public not to circulate rumours, outdated footage or unverified information, stressing that legal action will be taken against those spreading false claims. Residents were advised to rely exclusively on official sources for accurate updates.

Here is what authorities confirmed overnight:

Ministry of Defence:allistic missiles, drones destroyed

. 137 Iranian ballistic missiles were detected.

. 132 were destroyed.

. 5 fell into the sea.

. 209 Iranian drones were detected.

. 195 were intercepted.

. 14 fell within UAE territory or waters, causing minor damage.

. Debris from interceptions fell in separate areas, leading to limited material damage to some civilian facilities.

Dubai: Drone debris injures two residents

. Debris from drones intercepted by air defences fell in the courtyards of two homes in Dubai.

. Two people were injured and received necessary medical care.

. Authorities clarified that sounds heard across the emirate were the result of successful interception operations.

Abu Dhabi Airports: One fatality, seven injured

. Debris from the interception of a drone targeting Zayed International Airport resulted in one fatality.

. The deceased was an Asian national.

. Seven others were injured and received medical attention.

. Authorities urged the public not to circulate rumours and to rely only on official updates.

Dubai Airports: Minor damage at DXB concourse

. A concourse at Dubai International Airport sustained minor damage in an incident that was quickly contained.

. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed.

. Four staff members sustained injuries and received prompt medical care.

. Most terminals had already been cleared of passengers under contingency plans.

Dubai Civil Defence: Fires contained

. A minor fire on the exterior façade of Burj Al Arab was brought under control.

. Authorities said the fire resulted from debris from an intercepted drone.

. No injuries were reported.

. Debris also caused a fire at one berth at Jebel Ali Port.

. No injuries were reported.

. Authorities warned the public not to circulate an old July 7, 2021, port fire video, as it could spread misleading information.

GCAA: Recreational aircraft suspended

. The General Civil Aviation Authority suspended all flight permits for gliders, drones and recreational aircraft for one week.

. The suspension takes immediate effect.

. Operations, launch or flight of such aircraft are strictly prohibited during this period.

. The situation will be reviewed at the end of the week.

GCAA: State covers costs as 20,200 passengers

. Operational contingency plans have been activated across UAE airports.

. Certain flights have been rerouted and rescheduled.

. Approximately 20,200 passengers affected by flight changes have been handled in recent hours.

. Temporary accommodation, meals and refreshments were provided.

. The State is bearing hosting and accommodation costs for stranded passengers.

. Coordination between airports and airlines remains ongoing to support the safe and orderly resumption of operations.