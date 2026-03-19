Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Uzbekistan Special Representative For Foreign Affairs Kamilov

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with Uzbekistan's Special Representative of the President for Foreign Affairs Abdulaziz Kamilov and his delegation. Deputy Secretary Landau and Special Representative Kamilov discussed ways the United States and Uzbekistan can work to advance cooperation on shared priorities, including counterterrorism cooperation, illegal immigration, and enhanced commercial and defense ties. The United States welcomes the opportunity to further strengthen its bilateral cooperation with Uzbekistan including within the C5+1 diplomatic framework.