403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ILTM Africa 2026 showcases sensory-led luxury
(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Cape Town, 12 March 2025 – ILTM Africa 2026 makes its anticipated return to the Norval Foundation in the Host City of Cape Town from 10–12 April, delivering its largest post-Covid edition to date.
Uniting influential luxury suppliers and travel buyers from around the world, ILTM Africa 2026 presents a carefully curated programme designed to spark valuable business connections within a deeply immersive environment.
“This year, ILTM Africa welcomes international delegates representing 32 countries, reinforcing its role as the leading meeting place for African luxury travel,” says Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director at RX Africa. “We are excited to return to the iconic Norval Foundation, where art, culture and design intersect to create an inspiring backdrop for business-building and igniting long-term partnerships.”
The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, James Vos, expresses Cape Town’s pride in hosting ILTM Africa as part of the broader Africa Travel Week programme.
“Events like these showcase the best of our destination, our crafts, cultures, communities and cuisine, the authentic ingredients that make Cape Town such a sought-after place to visit. Tourism is a powerful economic driver for our city, with nearly 7% of our workforce employed in the visitor economy, which is why we continue working to connect Cape Town to more source markets and ensure the benefits of tourism are felt throughout our local economy.”
A sensory journey
De Jager emphasises that African storytelling and experiential travel remain central to the three-day programme, with ILTM Africa 2026 showcasing immersive, sensory-led experiences reflecting the evolving expectations of today’s luxury traveller.
“The overall journey for buyers will be seamless and considered, with an initial welcome and transfer to the venue by Jeep Tours and Cape Sidecar Adventures. Upon arrival, the Isibane se Afrika Choir will deliver a musical welcome, capturing the spirit and warmth of the continent,” she adds.
Cape Island will introduce a bespoke ILTM Africa scent, demonstrating the role of scent marketing in strengthening brand recognition and traveller memory. The fragrance will be presented to attendees and incorporated throughout the venue, reinforcing ILTM Africa’s focus on multi-sensory engagement within a luxury business environment.
Wine tourism also takes focus, reflecting growing global interest in immersive, place-based travel experiences. This theme will be explored through a dedicated wine tourism conversation led by The Wine Tourism Conference (WTC), followed by a curated lunch and private wine cellar experience at one of South Africa’s most established wine estates: Klein Constantia Wine Estate.
Conscious luxury
Sustainability is thoughtfully integrated throughout the ILTM Africa experience, with a standout feature being the interactive tactile ‘poke art’ installation by Painted Wolf Wines. This initiative invites attendees to collectively contribute to African wild dog conservation initiatives, further demonstrating how individual contributions come together to create lasting impact.
The Africa Luxury Network Chamber of Commerce and Industries will present a number of distinctive African luxury offerings, including Wazawazi, a sustainable luxury leather brand reflecting African craftsmanship. Additional African-led innovations on display include unique beverages from Kalahari Truffles, plant-based leather alternatives by Holy Kow, and recycled, handmade buyer gifts by The Wren Design.
As host destination partner, Cape Town Tourism will showcase the city’s luxury appeal, reinforcing the region’s status as a world-class events and tourism hub. Vos notes that he and his team will introduce Cape Town’s new Tourism Framework alongside key elements of the This is Cape Town campaign.
“This campaign, implemented by the City’s Tourism and Place Marketing Branch, positions our city across six continents and in 55 cities through targeted campaigns, airline partnerships and city-to-city collaborations. This work is about expanding the tourism value chain and ensuring the entire ecosystem works well, attracting more visitors, encouraging longer stays and strengthening the economic impact of tourism across our city.”
Digital growth at ILTM Africa 2026
2026 also marks a step forward in digital innovation for ILTM Africa, with the launch of a new event app with enhanced lead-generation functionality, making it easier for delegates to maintain and grow connections beyond the show.
ILTM Africa continues to expand its media engagement, with De Jager confirming plans to launch a new luxury magazine in collaboration with Voyages Afrique, in addition to providing media partners with exclusive opportunities to engage with African products, destinations and stories.
“This year, we’ve amplified our mission of seeking new avenues to grow the industry and connect buyers and suppliers beyond the three days of the show,” she explains.
In the lead-up to the 2026 event, ILTM Africa extends its thanks to key partners helping to bring the show to life, including NVD Property & Project Management, The Diamond Works, Cape Sidecar Adventures, Cape Town Tourism, the City of Cape Town, Klein Constantia Wine Estate, and the Norval Foundation.
Further thanks go to Lift for transporting event speakers and buyers around the country, Paper Aeroplane for exclusively creating the programme guide cover artwork, and Reverie Social Table for hosting an exclusive media event in support of the show. Seamless connectivity throughout ILTM Africa and bolt-on Africa Travel Week shows will be supported by Airalo, enhancing the overall delegate experience.
“With its strongest post-Covid line-up, a renewed focus on wine tourism, and an immersive celebration of African luxury, ILTM Africa 2026 promises to be a defining moment for our industry and how we showcase Africa to the world’s high-end travel community,” she concludes.
Uniting influential luxury suppliers and travel buyers from around the world, ILTM Africa 2026 presents a carefully curated programme designed to spark valuable business connections within a deeply immersive environment.
“This year, ILTM Africa welcomes international delegates representing 32 countries, reinforcing its role as the leading meeting place for African luxury travel,” says Megan De Jager, Portfolio Director at RX Africa. “We are excited to return to the iconic Norval Foundation, where art, culture and design intersect to create an inspiring backdrop for business-building and igniting long-term partnerships.”
The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, James Vos, expresses Cape Town’s pride in hosting ILTM Africa as part of the broader Africa Travel Week programme.
“Events like these showcase the best of our destination, our crafts, cultures, communities and cuisine, the authentic ingredients that make Cape Town such a sought-after place to visit. Tourism is a powerful economic driver for our city, with nearly 7% of our workforce employed in the visitor economy, which is why we continue working to connect Cape Town to more source markets and ensure the benefits of tourism are felt throughout our local economy.”
A sensory journey
De Jager emphasises that African storytelling and experiential travel remain central to the three-day programme, with ILTM Africa 2026 showcasing immersive, sensory-led experiences reflecting the evolving expectations of today’s luxury traveller.
“The overall journey for buyers will be seamless and considered, with an initial welcome and transfer to the venue by Jeep Tours and Cape Sidecar Adventures. Upon arrival, the Isibane se Afrika Choir will deliver a musical welcome, capturing the spirit and warmth of the continent,” she adds.
Cape Island will introduce a bespoke ILTM Africa scent, demonstrating the role of scent marketing in strengthening brand recognition and traveller memory. The fragrance will be presented to attendees and incorporated throughout the venue, reinforcing ILTM Africa’s focus on multi-sensory engagement within a luxury business environment.
Wine tourism also takes focus, reflecting growing global interest in immersive, place-based travel experiences. This theme will be explored through a dedicated wine tourism conversation led by The Wine Tourism Conference (WTC), followed by a curated lunch and private wine cellar experience at one of South Africa’s most established wine estates: Klein Constantia Wine Estate.
Conscious luxury
Sustainability is thoughtfully integrated throughout the ILTM Africa experience, with a standout feature being the interactive tactile ‘poke art’ installation by Painted Wolf Wines. This initiative invites attendees to collectively contribute to African wild dog conservation initiatives, further demonstrating how individual contributions come together to create lasting impact.
The Africa Luxury Network Chamber of Commerce and Industries will present a number of distinctive African luxury offerings, including Wazawazi, a sustainable luxury leather brand reflecting African craftsmanship. Additional African-led innovations on display include unique beverages from Kalahari Truffles, plant-based leather alternatives by Holy Kow, and recycled, handmade buyer gifts by The Wren Design.
As host destination partner, Cape Town Tourism will showcase the city’s luxury appeal, reinforcing the region’s status as a world-class events and tourism hub. Vos notes that he and his team will introduce Cape Town’s new Tourism Framework alongside key elements of the This is Cape Town campaign.
“This campaign, implemented by the City’s Tourism and Place Marketing Branch, positions our city across six continents and in 55 cities through targeted campaigns, airline partnerships and city-to-city collaborations. This work is about expanding the tourism value chain and ensuring the entire ecosystem works well, attracting more visitors, encouraging longer stays and strengthening the economic impact of tourism across our city.”
Digital growth at ILTM Africa 2026
2026 also marks a step forward in digital innovation for ILTM Africa, with the launch of a new event app with enhanced lead-generation functionality, making it easier for delegates to maintain and grow connections beyond the show.
ILTM Africa continues to expand its media engagement, with De Jager confirming plans to launch a new luxury magazine in collaboration with Voyages Afrique, in addition to providing media partners with exclusive opportunities to engage with African products, destinations and stories.
“This year, we’ve amplified our mission of seeking new avenues to grow the industry and connect buyers and suppliers beyond the three days of the show,” she explains.
In the lead-up to the 2026 event, ILTM Africa extends its thanks to key partners helping to bring the show to life, including NVD Property & Project Management, The Diamond Works, Cape Sidecar Adventures, Cape Town Tourism, the City of Cape Town, Klein Constantia Wine Estate, and the Norval Foundation.
Further thanks go to Lift for transporting event speakers and buyers around the country, Paper Aeroplane for exclusively creating the programme guide cover artwork, and Reverie Social Table for hosting an exclusive media event in support of the show. Seamless connectivity throughout ILTM Africa and bolt-on Africa Travel Week shows will be supported by Airalo, enhancing the overall delegate experience.
“With its strongest post-Covid line-up, a renewed focus on wine tourism, and an immersive celebration of African luxury, ILTM Africa 2026 promises to be a defining moment for our industry and how we showcase Africa to the world’s high-end travel community,” she concludes.
Big Ambitions
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment