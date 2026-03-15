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US Sends Reinforcements to Middle East Amid Rising Tensions
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that more US Marines and warships are being sent to the Middle East, according to statements from anonymous officials.
The reinforcements are said to originate from an amphibious ready group and its Marine expeditionary unit, with one official noting that the deployment will be led by the Japan-based USS Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship. Typically, a unit under the USS Tripoli includes roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines distributed across multiple vessels.
The movement comes as President Donald Trump declared that US forces had “totally obliterated” Iranian military infrastructure on Kharg Island in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil shipments.
Iran has retaliated with strikes targeting Israel and US military installations throughout the region, disrupting major international air travel hubs and driving up global oil prices. When asked about the timeline for US Navy escorts of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump told reporters on Friday: “It will happen soon.”
According to reports, US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, requested the reinforcements, and the deployment was approved by the US Defense Secretary. Officials note that future troop movements are typically not publicly confirmed.
The reinforcements are said to originate from an amphibious ready group and its Marine expeditionary unit, with one official noting that the deployment will be led by the Japan-based USS Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship. Typically, a unit under the USS Tripoli includes roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines distributed across multiple vessels.
The movement comes as President Donald Trump declared that US forces had “totally obliterated” Iranian military infrastructure on Kharg Island in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil shipments.
Iran has retaliated with strikes targeting Israel and US military installations throughout the region, disrupting major international air travel hubs and driving up global oil prices. When asked about the timeline for US Navy escorts of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump told reporters on Friday: “It will happen soon.”
According to reports, US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, requested the reinforcements, and the deployment was approved by the US Defense Secretary. Officials note that future troop movements are typically not publicly confirmed.
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