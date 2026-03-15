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Trump Calls on UK, Allies to Deploy Warships to Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has urged the United Kingdom and other nations to deploy warships to the Strait of Hormuz to safeguard the strategic shipping route linking the Middle East to global markets.
Trump expressed hope that China, France, Japan, and South Korea would also contribute ships to the passage, which has reportedly seen attacks on several tankers since US and Israeli military operations against Iran began two weeks ago.
In response, the UK Ministry of Defence stated that it is exploring “a range of options to ensure the security of shipping in the region” in coordination with allied nations, as reported by officials.
Tehran has maintained that it will continue to obstruct the strait, one of the world’s busiest oil transit routes, through which roughly 20% of global oil supplies typically flow. The disruption, combined with attacks on maritime and energy infrastructure, has contributed to a sharp increase in global oil prices.
Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Saturday that “many countries” would be dispatching warships alongside the US to keep the strait “open and safe.” He added that, while “100% of Iran's military capability” had already been destroyed, the country could still “send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close-range missile somewhere along, or in, this waterway.”
He further stated: “Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint will send ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a nation that has been totally decapitated.”
Trump also vowed ongoing US military action in the region: “In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!”
Later on Saturday, he reiterated his call, expanding it to include “all the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait,” and noted that the US would provide “a lot” of support to nations participating in the operation.
Trump expressed hope that China, France, Japan, and South Korea would also contribute ships to the passage, which has reportedly seen attacks on several tankers since US and Israeli military operations against Iran began two weeks ago.
In response, the UK Ministry of Defence stated that it is exploring “a range of options to ensure the security of shipping in the region” in coordination with allied nations, as reported by officials.
Tehran has maintained that it will continue to obstruct the strait, one of the world’s busiest oil transit routes, through which roughly 20% of global oil supplies typically flow. The disruption, combined with attacks on maritime and energy infrastructure, has contributed to a sharp increase in global oil prices.
Trump wrote on his Truth Social account on Saturday that “many countries” would be dispatching warships alongside the US to keep the strait “open and safe.” He added that, while “100% of Iran's military capability” had already been destroyed, the country could still “send a drone or two, drop a mine, or deliver a close-range missile somewhere along, or in, this waterway.”
He further stated: “Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint will send ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a nation that has been totally decapitated.”
Trump also vowed ongoing US military action in the region: “In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water. One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!”
Later on Saturday, he reiterated his call, expanding it to include “all the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait,” and noted that the US would provide “a lot” of support to nations participating in the operation.
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