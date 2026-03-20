Turkiye Is Mobilising All Resources To Achieve Peace, Stability In The Region: President Erdogan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that his country is harnessing all its resources to achieve peace and stability in the region.

In remarks today, Erdogan added, "We, as the Islamic world, are trying to overcome a path fraught with obstacles, traps, and conspiracies. Wherever we turn, we find pain and tragedy."

He pointed out that the Israeli occupation continues to obstruct the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, kill innocent people, and destroy infrastructure.

He noted that Israel, exploiting the crisis with Iran, has closed Al-Aqsa Mosque to worshippers and accelerated its settlement activities in the West Bank and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The Turkish President added that Turkiye was mobilising all its resources to achieve peace and stability and to reactivate dialogue and diplomacy.

Erdogan affirmed that his government is taking all necessary measures to protect Turkiye from the widening circle of conflict, saying, his government will continue to closely monitor events and take all necessary measures as needed.