Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Receives Phone Call From US Counterpart

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received a phone call today from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry stated in a press release that the call addressed developments in the region amid escalating military tensions.

The statement indicated that the two sides discussed the repercussions of the Iranian attack on countries in the region and its potentially serious consequences for regional and international security and stability.