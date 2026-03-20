Ballistic Missile, 25 Hostile Drones Detected In Past 24 Hours: Kuwaiti Ministry Of Defense

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense announced Friday that its armed forces detected one ballistic missile in the past 24 hours, which was intercepted and destroyed, in addition to 25 hostile drones within Kuwaiti airspace.

This came in a statement by the spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense, Colonel Saud Al Atwan, during a media briefing on current events and the latest field developments in light of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait.

Colonel Al Atwan said that air defense systems were able to destroy 15 drones out of the total number detected, while two drones targeted a refinery unit belonging to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

He added that the attack resulted in a fire that was brought under control by specialised teams without any casualties.

He explained that the remaining drones fell outside the threat area without posing any danger.