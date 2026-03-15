EC Finalises Name Of DEO North Kolkata Ahead Of Assembly Election Notification Announcement

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, March 15 (IANS) The Election Commission has entrusted the Municipal Commissioner with the responsibility of serving as the District Election Officer (DEO) for North Kolkata, a senior officer of the state government said on Sunday.

The name of the North Kolkata DEO was finalised prior to the announcement of the Assembly election schedule for West Bengal.

Currently, IAS officer Sumit Gupta holds the position of Commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. With the Election Commission's decision, he will be the one to discharge the duties of the District Election Officer for North Kolkata during this election.

Usually, the Election Commission appoints the District Magistrate of the respective district as the DEO. However, the rule differs in the case of Kolkata. Since Kolkata does not have a District Magistrate, this responsibility is usually assigned to an IAS-rank officer from a specific government department. In other words, the duty was not previously vested in a specific, designated office holder. However, this arrangement has now been formalised.

The Election Commission has directly appointed the Commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation as the DEO for North Kolkata.

Sources said the Election Commission is likely to announce the dates for the Assembly elections later in the day. However, prior to this, the Commission's full bench -- led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar -- visited West Bengal.

They reviewed the election preparations and held several meetings with both the administration and the police. At the same time, they also held meetings with the state's recognised political parties.

According to sources within the Election Commission, the election could be held in West Bengal in two to three phases. The announcement is likely to be made at a press conference in the national capital at around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

However, ahead of the formal poll notification announcement, the Election Commission has finalised the District Election Officer (DEO) for North Kolkata.