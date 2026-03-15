Who Was Madhu Malhotra? Remembering Lambi Judai Actress? A Look At Her Career

Actress Madhu Malhotra, who made a name for herself in 80s cinema, has passed away. She was around 71. People still remember her face from the famous song 'Lambi Judai' in the film Hero.

The 1983 film Hero is famous for its superhit songs like 'Tu Mera Jaanu Hai' and 'Pyaar Karne Wale Kabhi Darte Nahi'. But the song that truly became timeless was 'Lambi Judai'. Pakistani singer Reshma gave her voice to this heart-wrenching track. Madhu Malhotra, seen lip-syncing in a colourful gypsy outfit, became an unforgettable part of this song.

Madhu Malhotra was a familiar face in Hindi films of the 1970s and 80s. She acted in more than 100 films in her career. Though her roles were mostly small or supporting, her screen presence and unique style always caught the audience's eye. She also got to play small but memorable characters in films by many big directors of that time.

Madhu Malhotra also appeared in the 1982 blockbuster Satte Pe Satta. In this multi-starrer, she was paired with the famous comedian Paintal. People still remember her as the cheerful girl in a beach hat from the song 'Mausam Mastana'. The film was a massive success back then.

Director Subhash Ghai often cast Madhu Malhotra in his films. She did small but important cameo roles in movies like Vishwanath (1978), Karz (1980), and Vidhaata (1982). Besides these, she also worked in director Mohan Bhakri's horror films, including Khooni Murda (1989) and Roohani Taaqat (1991), showing her versatility.

Anil Sharma, the director of films like 'Gadar 2', remembered Madhu Malhotra and said in his statement, "She did a small role in my film 'Shraddhanjali' (1981). She was a complete professional." After the news of her death in Mumbai, many from the film industry remembered and paid tribute to her.