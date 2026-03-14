Most Of World's Largest Fashion Firms Off Course To Meet Climate Targets

Mammut and On are among the 42 brands analysed. Mammut received a C grade in the overall ranking, primarily based on its good performance in the area of green shipping, where it was the only company in the ranking to achieve the highest grade of A+.

The sports brand On, on the other hand, only achieved an overall grade of D+. The Zurich-based company performs particularly poorly in terms of its commitment to environmental protection. On received a grade of F for its lack of public commitment to the energy transition.

By comparison, its competitors Nike and Adidas scored slightly better, with C and C- respectively. Meanwhile, Swedish fashion group H&M (B+) and United States brand Eileen Fisher (B-) topped the table, the only two to receive a B grade.

This content was published on Apr 28, 2023 The Swiss are the second-biggest consumers globally of“fast fashion” – clothes that are quickly used and thrown away.