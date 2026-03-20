War Update: 201 Combat Clashes Over Past Day, Two Frontline Sectors See Heaviest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, publishing operational information as of 08:00 on Friday, March 20, according to Ukrinform.

“A total of 201 combat clashes were recorded over the past day,” the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, yesterday the enemy carried out 92 airstrikes, dropping 257 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they deployed 8,273 kamikaze drones and conducted 3,844 shelling attacks on Ukrainian settlements and positions of Ukraine's troops, including 96 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The invaders launched airstrikes, in particular, near the settlements of Ivanivka, Prosiana, Kolomiitsi, Pysantsi, Oleksandrivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Huliaipilske, Kopani, Tersianka, Myrne, Verkhniа Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Yehorivka, Veselianka, Malokaterynivka, Yurkivka, Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck seven clusters of enemy personnel and equipment, as well as one other important enemy target.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 115 shelling attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas, including 14 using MLRS. They launched six airstrikes using 20 guided aerial bombs. Two combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

NGU troopssix enemy“Grad” rocket launchers in Pokrovsk area

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attempted 19 times to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders toward the settlements of Prylipka, Lyman, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Tykhe, Bochkove, Okhrimivka, Zybyne, Chuhunivka, Fyholivka, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked 11 times toward Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Novoplatonivka, Borivska Andriivka, and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 18 attacks, attempting to penetrate Ukrainian defenses toward Hrekivka, Nadiia, Novomykhailivka, Novoserhiivka, Olhivka, Serednie, Drobysheve, Zarichne, Lyman, Dibrova, Tverdokhlibove, and in the settlement of Korovii Yar.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attempts by the invaders to advance toward Dibrova, Zakytne, Riznykivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces made two attempts to improve their position, assaulting near Malynivka and toward Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 25 attacks toward the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Novopavlivka, and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 assault actions by the enemy troops toward the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Bilytske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodnie, and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked nine times toward Sichneve, Sosnivka, Krasnohirsk, and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole sector, there were 12 attacks by Russian invaders toward the settlements of Zelene, Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, Myrne, and near Solodke and Olenokostiantynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to improve their position by attacking toward Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske sector, there were no assault operations yesterday.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Russia stepping up attempts to gain foothold in Dnipro River island zone – military

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in manpower from February 24, 2022, to March 20, 2026, have reached approximately 1,285,700 personnel, including 1,610 eliminated over the past day.

Photo: 32th Separate Mechanized Brigade