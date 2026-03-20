Russian Forces Shell Two Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, on Telegram as of the morning of March 20, according to Ukrinform.

The invaders used artillery, drones, and aerial bombs to strike the region.

In the Nikopol district, the city of Nikopol and the Marhanetsk community came under attack.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Russians targeted the communities of Synelnykove, Shakhtarske, Mezhove, Vasylkivka, Mykolaivka, and Pokrovsk. The enemy strike damaged an administrative building, a fire station, about ten private homes, and outbuildings. Two men, aged 65 and 40, were injured.

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“The 65-year-old victim was hospitalized in moderate condition. The 40-year-old will receive outpatient treatment,” the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 19, the Russians carried out nearly 30 strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region -a number of buildings were damaged, and a woman was wounded.