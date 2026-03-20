EU Allocates €12 Million To Align Ukraine's Agricultural Sector With EU Standards

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the EU Delegation to Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that the funds will also be used to launch the third phase of the EU4SmallFarms and EU4SaferFood projects. This will strengthen rural development, support small-scale farmers, and help Ukraine align its legislation and practices in agriculture, food safety, animal health and welfare, and phytosanitary policy with EU standards.

This support is part of a broader partnership between Ukraine and the EU, which is helping Ukraine prepare for membership in the EU and integration into its internal market. Both projects are being funded through the Ukraine Facility instrument, the Delegation emphasizes.

“This allocation will contribute to improving the quality and safety of agricultural products, fostering rural development, and creating new opportunities for Ukrainian producers to access the EU market,” said Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

“Implementation of these projects will facilitate further approximation of Ukraine's policy and practices with the EU standards, strengthening of state control system, and opening of new opportunities for the Ukrainian business operators,” stressed Taras Vysotskyi, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

The projects will run for 40 months and will be implemented closely with key Ukrainian institutions such as the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection, the State Forest Resources Agency of Ukraine, and the State Agency of Ukraine for the Development of Land Reclamation, Fisheries, and Food Programmes.

Clear date must be set for Ukraine's accession to EU – Zelensky

As reported earlier, Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU would find ways to deliver the promised €90 billion loan to Ukraine despite ongoing opposition from Hungary.