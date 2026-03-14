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CBI Arrest 2 Delhi Police Head Constables For Demanding Rs 20,000 Bribe

CBI Arrest 2 Delhi Police Head Constables For Demanding Rs 20,000 Bribe


2026-03-14 12:00:29
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have arrested two Head Constables of Delhi Police's Sultanpuri police station while demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 20,000 from a complainant linked to online betting, an official said on Saturday.

Head Constables Rajesh and Ajay were booked on Friday on the complaint of Mul Chand, the CBI said.

The two were booked by the federal agency under penal provisions dealing with criminal conspiracy and demand of an unduе advantage by public servant.

A verification report prepared by CBI before filing the FIR said, "During verification prima facie it is established that Rajesh and Ajay, beat staff of the Sultanpuri Police Station, by abuse of their official position demanded illegal gratification/undue advantage (amount is not specified) from complainant Mul Chand to allow him to discontinue his online betting activities."

In his complaint, Mul Chand admitted that in the past he was involved in betting activities and wanted to discontinue it but the two policemen threatened him to implicate in a false case.

On receiving the complaint, the CBI laid a trap on Friday and caught both the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the illegal gratification/undue advantage of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

The strict action by the central agency against corrupt public servants underscores its firm commitment to curbing corruption, a statement said.

The federal agency said that citizens, who come across instances of corruption or are subjected to demands for bribes by public officials, are encouraged to report such matters.

The official statement said that complainants may visit the CBI Building in New Delhi's Lodhi Road, or call on 011-24367887 and mobile number 9650394847 to lodge their complaints or share any relevant information.

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IANS

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