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Iran Says US Attack on Girls School is “Unforgiveable”
(MENAFN) Iran condemned the February 28 missile strike on a primary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, as an “unforgivable war crime,” calling for those responsible to be held accountable. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the attack, which authorities say killed 168 schoolchildren, must not go unpunished.
On the US social media platform X, Baqaei described the strike as a “double-tap American Tomahawk missile” attack that “slaughtered 168 Iranian little angels” and emphasized that it was an “egregious war crime” that should not be allowed to occur with impunity.
Iranian state television reported that the strike hit an all-girls school, killing more than 170 people, including students and teachers. The incident has attracted international attention amid conflicting claims over responsibility. Most analyses suggest that the attack was carried out by the US, though President Donald Trump previously implied that Iran might have been responsible, claiming without evidence that Iran possessed Tomahawk missiles.
US media outlets cited preliminary results from an ongoing military investigation suggesting that the US military may have conducted the strike, but investigations are still continuing.
On the US social media platform X, Baqaei described the strike as a “double-tap American Tomahawk missile” attack that “slaughtered 168 Iranian little angels” and emphasized that it was an “egregious war crime” that should not be allowed to occur with impunity.
Iranian state television reported that the strike hit an all-girls school, killing more than 170 people, including students and teachers. The incident has attracted international attention amid conflicting claims over responsibility. Most analyses suggest that the attack was carried out by the US, though President Donald Trump previously implied that Iran might have been responsible, claiming without evidence that Iran possessed Tomahawk missiles.
US media outlets cited preliminary results from an ongoing military investigation suggesting that the US military may have conducted the strike, but investigations are still continuing.
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