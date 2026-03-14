J&K Cabinet Approves 18 Pc Fare Hike, Raises Allowances Of Ministers And Mlas

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, March 14 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has approved an 18 per cent increase in transport fares and also cleared a revision in the allowances of ministers and MLAs, an official said on Saturday.

Officials said that at the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Omar Abdullah on Friday, several key proposals -- including an 18 per cent hike in passenger transport fares, revision of allowances for ministers and legislators, and creation of faculty posts in Government Medical Colleges of Jammu and Srinagar -- were approved.

“The J&K Cabinet approved an 18 per cent hike in fares of passenger commercial vehicles across the Union Territory. While transporters had sought a 35–40 per cent increase citing rising operational costs, the government settled for a lower revision. The Cabinet also fixed fares for electric passenger vehicles.

“As per the decision, e-rickshaw fares have been set at Rs 15 per kilometre, while e-auto fares will be Rs 25 for the first kilometre and Rs 20 for every subsequent kilometre.

“The move aims to bring uniformity in fares as these vehicles were earlier charging passengers without a standard rate. In another important decision, the Cabinet approved the creation of 136 faculty posts in the Health and Medical Education Department for Government Medical Colleges in Jammu and Srinagar,” the statement noted.

The posts include 27 professors and 109 associate professors. Of these, 10 professor and 36 associate professor posts have been allocated to Government Medical College Jammu, while 17 professor and 73 associate professor posts have been sanctioned for Government Medical College Srinagar.

The Cabinet also approved revision of several allowances and benefits for ministers, MLAs, presiding officers of the Legislature and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

Amendments have been cleared in rules governing travelling allowances, medical facilities, motor car advances and other related benefits, which will lead to an increase in the existing allowances.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a proposal allowing the Union Territory of Ladakh to use the Jammu and Kashmir Real Estate Appellate Tribunal as a joint appellate body for real estate matters, considering the limited real estate activity in Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also cleared the promotion of Abdul Majid Tak, presently Joint Director, Fisheries, as Director, Fisheries, and granted Special Scale (Non-Functional) of JKAS in favour of officer Rajesh Kumar Basotra.

Officials said that the decisions taken by the Cabinet will come into effect after approval from the Lt Governor.