IPL 2026: Did KKR Take A Dig At RCB? Jersey Launch Video Sparks Buzz Over Hidden References

The three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) launched their new jersey for the upcoming season of the tournament. The 19th season of theIndian Premier League will kick-start on March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The schedule for the first phase of the IPL 2026 was released on Thursday, and the remaining fixtures will be announced after the Election Commission of India finalises the dates for the upcoming State assembly elections. The Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their quest for the fourth IPL title when they take on the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on March 29.

After enduring a disappointing campaign in the last IPL season, where they failed to defend their crown, KKR will be eager to bounce back with a strong start in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Why 19th Season of Indian Premier League Set to be the Biggest Ever? Explained

KKR Launches 'Line of Legacy' Jersey

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) unveiled their new kit with a promotional video themed around the 'Lines of Legacy', highlighting the franchise's rich history and achievements in the Indian Premier League. The KKR jersey retains the franchise's anchise's iconic purple and gold colours, with the design symbolising the team's journey and legacy in the tournament.

KKR has had its iconic colours consistently over the last several seasons, though it has tweaked or refined its jersey design slightly to reflect new themes and concepts.

The KKR jersey was designed in such a way that it reflects the storied history of the franchise in the IPL, including Brendon McCullum's 158* in the inaugural season, Rinku Singh's five sixes on the trot, and the team's three IPL title triumphs, which remain some of the defining moments in the franchise's journey in the tournament.

In the last IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders wore a special 'three-star' jersey with three stars above the crest, symbolising their IPL title triumphs in 2012, 2014, and 2024. This time as well, KKR has three stars above the crest on the jersey, but they have been incorporated as part of the 'Line of Legacy' theme, representing the franchise's title-winning journey in the tournament.

Did KKR Dig at Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

As the Kolkata Knight Riders officially unveiled their jersey for the IPL 2026, the promotional video quickly grabbed the attention on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), for subtle visual references that appeared to playfully take a dig at Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

An X user spotted several cues that seemed to reference RCB's past struggles against the KKR. In a viral post, the user highlighted numbers like 49 (all-out), 158 (McCullum's iconic innings), and 105/0 (KKR's highest powerplay score vs RCB), suggesting the video playfully mocked Bengaluru's record.

The X post also pointed three stars above the jersey, joking that they might be a cheeky nod to RCB's single IPL title and past defeats against KKR, fuelling speculation that the video subtly teased their arch-rivals.

KKR unveiled their jersey video today but it was all about trolling RCB.1st Pic – That's 3 stars behind the guy because RCB put 3 stars on their jersey, including the women's trophy.2nd Pic – Then they put a 49-second signal pic (49 All Out) 4th Pic - Take 158, because... twitter/Kk4L2Awz4n

- Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) March 14, 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced off 36 times in the history of IPL, with the KKR leading 20-15 in a head-to-head record. Despite RCB being a strong side, KKR have historically had the upper hand, leading 20-15 in head-to-head clashes.

Also Read: RCB vs SRH to RR vs CSK: Top 6 Matches to Watch Out for In The First Phase of IPL 2026

The Viral Post Sparks Debate

The viral post on X (formerly Twitter), which highlighted subtle references in KKR's jersey video, quickly gained traction, leading to intense debate on social media, with fans and cricket enthusiasts dissecting each frame, speculating if it was a playful dig at RCB or a celebration of KKR's historic IPL moments.

Reacting to the post, fans and cricket enthusiasts had mixed opinions wirh regards to the viral post, with many highlighting that KKR's dominance over RCB and defended the references as celebrations of their records, while others joked about the forced rivalry and KKR seeking attention. Many noted the 49 all-out, McCullum's 158*, and other stats as playful reminders of historical IPL clashes.

3 star: they have 3 trophiesOther things like 272/7, McCullum 158 and 105/0. Well not their fault all those records came against just only RCB.49 all out: okay you can call them out for this but still again "their" record of getting opposition all out on lowest score. Haydos️ (@GovindIstSTH) March 14, 2026

Not our fault if all of our records came against RCB. If we won 3 trophies, obviously we would put 3 stars no?? why would take that also on RCB!! Taani Partner (@shahcutiekhan) March 14, 2026

Where is KKR lowest score after playing full 20 overs?Where is double maiden? ಕೆಂಪೇಗೌಡ (@naadaprabhugalu) March 14, 2026

They don't fan base, so want to create forced rivalry with RCB for popularity

- Rakeshcricket (@Rcm494) March 14, 2026

They got zero popularity despite having shah rukh khan and now they are seeking attention from Virat kohlis RCB Wo

- Vaishanvi Cricket (@Vaishnvii05) March 14, 2026

Admin woke up and chose violence. Mentioning the 49 all out and 158 in the same video is basically KKR reminding RCB that no matter how many stars they add to that jersey, the historical trauma isn't going anywhere. This rivalry is the heartbeat of IPL.

- LOLAllOut (@LolOut160461) March 14, 2026

It's you unemployed RCB fans who are Obsessed with the KKR. And your obsession with the KKR is not just on X but in reality too. I mean, you got only 1 Trophy in your entire run-up just because you had Philip Salt (an ex KKR player), this year you took Venky a lot about u.

- Aniket Mishra (@Anii_Miishra) March 14, 2026

We should narrative building from him Lol... All that is done here is KKR have highlighted achievements... Few of them of being against RCB only shows the KKR dominance

- Rishabh Bagaria (@ImRishRB) March 14, 2026

It's not KKR's fault that most if not all records came against RCB.. ask RCB to play better. And lastly stop thinking "Everything revolves around that tinpot franchise"

- Adarsh (@Adarshkumardas2) March 15, 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are expected to face off in the second phase of the upcoming edition of the IPL 2026, where fans will eagerly watch for on-field revenge and competitive banter. Since all 10 teams will play their matches at home and away, this clash promises high stakes and added intensity in the battle of historic rivals.