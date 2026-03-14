Foreign Travellers Stuck In India To Get A 30-Day Visa Extension Amid Middle East Conflict

MENAFN - Live Mint) Foreign travellers stuck in India due to airspace closures amid the US–Israel–Iran conflict will get a 30-day visa extension and waiver on penalty for overstaying, announced the Indian Consulate in Dubai.

In an X post on Friday, the Consulate said,“Extension of Regular Indian Visa/E-Visa and waiver of over stay penalty. to foreigners stuck in India due to the ongoing developments in West Asia.”

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In the notification, the Indian Consulate announced that all Visas and e-Visas expiring or due for expiry soon would be extended for a month on a gratis basis for the jurisdictional Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROS).

Authorities said the penalty for any overstay by affected foreign nationals due to the ongoing conflict after February 28 would be waived.

The authorities also clarified that the exit permits will be issued free of charge to foreign nationals affected by the travel disruption so they can leave India once routes reopen.

If a foreign nation is unable to apply for an Exit Permit and Extension of Visas, then it would not be treated as a violation of migration legislation, the consulate said.

Temporary Landing Permit (TLP) would also be granted to a foreign national arriving in India due to diversion of flights on a gratis basis, authorities said.

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On Friday, the UAE said travellers will not be fined for delayed departures.

UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security said the exemption would apply to all who could not travel due to flight suspensions or rescheduling caused by“exceptional regional circumstances”.

The announcement of the waiver of fines comes at a time when thousands remain stranded worldwide as the conflict in the Middle East has led to airspace closures and flight cancellations.

While flight services are resuming slowly, with airlines taking all necessary precautions, the situation remains volatile nonetheless and has even prompted wealthy flyers to pay over $200,000 for flights out of the region.

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The US, in collaboration with Israel, launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on 28 February, prompting retaliation from Tehran and sparking a regional conflict. As of Thursday, the sixth day of the conflict, strikes and retaliatory strikes between the two warring camps continued, with no end to the hostilities in sight.