New York, NY - Theron Bassett, a 2019 graduate of Princeton High School in Sharonville, Ohio, holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Arts (M.A.) in Organizational Leadership. He is emerging as an organizational leadership professional, manager, and cultural life coach, with a growing online presence that has attracted both significant interest and criticism.

Bassett, born in 2001 in Ohio, competed in cross country at Princeton High School, where he recorded a 5K personal best of 17 minutes, 54 seconds. He later received a partial athletic scholarship to run cross country and track and to play volleyball at the now closed Lincoln College in Illinois.

By age 23, Bassett had managed more than $3.26 million in operational budgets, guided more than 45 personnel across multiple functions, led a separate 10‐person team, assisted in medical support operations, air terminal aviation operations, and provided thousands of hours of direct armed security as a reaction force member in a hostile designated combat zone while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Separately, Bassett also extends his influence as the founder and rights holder of Improve or Death (@ImproveOrDeath ) on X (formerly Twitter) and on Instagram, a cultural brand promoting Inclusive Eastern and Latin Traditional Christianity, Classical Liberalism, American Exceptionalism, voluntary household patriarchy, asset management and ownership.

The Improve or Death brand, which is not political or conservative, presents itself as a cultural initiative that emphasizes interfaith respect among the Abrahamic religions and rejects antisemitism and ideological extremism from both the left and the right. Its posts reached tens of millions of viewers on X (formerly Twitter) between 2024 and 2025, according to platform engagement data.

Bassett founded Improve or Death LLC in August 2019 after experiencing brief periods of homelessness in his late teens and early twenties. During that time, he enlisted in the military and later served as a reservist while also managing mechanical vending machines as supplemental income. By his early to mid‐twenties, the brand had gained national visibility on X for its life‐coaching and self‐improvement messaging.

The company continues to expand its asset and property holdings.

Bassett is an alumnus of Ashworth College in Norcross, Georgia, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He later completed a Master of Business Administration at Capella University, which is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and holds specialized business accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs. His academic background also includes completing a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership at the University of Massachusetts Global.

With multiple graduate degrees, Bassett is among the small percentage of Americans under 30 who hold more than one master's‐level credential or higher. Observers note that his trajectory blends military service, cultural commentary and organizational leadership, while debate continues over the scope and direction of his public influence.

Here is The Heavy Criticism Surrounding Bassett:

Theron Bassett is often described as an inclusive patriarchal liberal who supports concepts such as voluntarism. His brand is characterized as cultural rather than political, and many observers describe him as approachable and grounded. Still, questions persist about why he has become a subject of public interest.

Critics note that his influence is difficult to categorize: his reach fluctuates across platforms, and his engagement patterns do not always align with typical indicators of digital influence. Analysts who track emerging online life‐coaching figures say this inconsistency has become part of the discussion surrounding his work and its purpose.

Even his critics acknowledge that he handles pressure well and that many companies would likely consider him for consulting roles. This has led some to question why he accepts public criticism when he could instead pursue higher‐paying professional positions. Humility is one explanation occasionally offered, though it is not universally accepted.

Bassett, a pro‐institutionalist and anti‐populist, became one of the most criticized classical liberals on X and, between 2024 and 2026, was the only verified Black classical liberal on Instagram. Much of the backlash on X stemmed from his moderation-viewed by some conservatives as overly empathetic and by some progressives as overly restrained. With fewer than 125 posts at the time, and still under 200 today, he drew millions of views while others posted thousands of times with far less engagement.

Many critics don't argue that his statements rely on broad generalizations or internal contradictions, but rather that he offers simplified solutions to complex problems, and that traditionalism and liberalism do not naturally complement each other.

He absorbs criticism without visible reaction, though many argue he is too young to be labeled“classical” and too traditional to be called“liberal.” He often refers to himself as an“imperfect sinner,” a framing that some interpret as an expression of humility rather than branding.

What direction Bassett's public role will take remains uncertain.

Time will tell.

Improve Or Death podcast rumored to launch by 2035 on YouTube

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