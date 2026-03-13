SRH Vs CSK Off The Field: Copyright Legal Battle Over Rajinikanth Music Sparks IPL Drama

With the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) still two weeks away, the tensions have already begun with the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad being involved in an unexpected off‐field tussle over copyright infringement at the Madras High Court.

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are both southern franchises and have their bases in Chennai, Tamil Nadu's capital city. However, the off‐field drama erupted because Sun TV Network, who own Sunrisers franchise, filed a lawsuit against the Indian Cement-owned Chennai franchise over the usage of Tamil cinema legend Rajinikanth's film songs in their promotional content.

Sun TV Network sued Chennai Super Kings in the Madras High Court over the unlicensed use of Rajinikanth's songs in promotional content on social media.

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Copyright Dispute Explained

Rajinikanth is a popular Tamil actor, and songs from his movies are often used for creating content. Chennai Super Kings' social media team has oftentimes used popular Rajinikanth songs in their promos and videos to engage fans. The songs from the movies Jailer, Jailer 2, and Coolie, all of which starred Rajinikanth, were used by CSK to create social media content.

The songs were used to draw parallels between Rajinikanth and CSK stalwart MS Dhoni, highlighting Dhoni's iconic leadership and on-field charisma. However, the copyright dispute stemmed from CSK not obtaining proper licensing or permission from the rights holders.

Since Sun TV Network has produced and holds the rights to these songs, prompting them to file the lawsuit to protect Rajinikanth's intellectual property. Chennai Super Kings' digital team used the Rajnikanth-starrer movie songs to create engaging promotional content, reels, and hype videos for fans, which Sun TV Network argued amounted to copyright infringement without proper authorization.

Sun TV Network Limited has filed a civil suit in the #MadrasHighCourt to restrain Chennai Super Kings Limited from the using the songs from Rajinikanth starrer Jailer, Coolie and Jailer 2 in their promos. Justice Senthilkumar Ramamurthy is scheduled to hear the television...

- Mohamed Imranullah S (@imranhindu) March 13, 2026

Despite the Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad having their headquarters in the same city and sharing a southern fan base, the legal clash has created tensions between the IPL franchises ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Since Rajnikanth's movie songs are copyrighted, using them without permission led to a lawsuit by Sun TV Network against Chennai Super Kings at the Madras High Court.

Madras High Court Response

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy of the Madras High Court presided over the legal battle between Sun TV Network and Chennai Super Kings, hearing arguments on copyright infringement and the need for proper licensing.

The senior counsel, representing the CSK, already informed the court that the franchise removed all the content from the social media platforms that used Rajinikanth's songs without permission after receiving a warning mail from the Sun TV Network on March 1.

However, the Sun TV Network sought INR 1 Crore in damages and a full account of any revenue that was generated through the promotional clips, which featured tracks like 'Hukum' from the movie Jailer.

Hearing the lawsuit filed by Sunrisers Hyderabad's owners, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy directed the Chennai Super Kings to submit an affidavit that they will not use any copyrighted Rajnikanth songs in future promotional content without proper permission and license from the right hilders and adjourned the matter to March 16, Monday.

CSK must stop using Rajinikanth songs without permission, report any earnings from past clips, and appear in court on March 16.

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SRH vs CSK Legal Battle Sparks Social Media Debate

The legal battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings over copyright infringement by the five-time IPL champions has sparked an intense debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed strong opinions.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed a mix of opinions over the legal battle, with many criticizing CSK for using Rajinikanth's songs without proper licensing, while others joked about political affiliations influencing the dispute, debated the fairness of Sun TV's actions, and suggested CSK create their own original content.

Some supported the franchise, as they believed the copyright infringement issue was overblown, and others highlighted the complexities of intellectual property rights in the entertainment and sports world.

At the end of the day, Sun TV is a massive media house. They spent crores producing Jailer and Coolie. If a billion dollar franchise like CSK uses their IP for commercial promos without a license, it's a clear copyright issue. It looks petty because of the IPL rivalry, but it's...

- LOLAllOut (@LolOut160461) March 13, 2026

Maaran family wants to distract attention from pakistan players in SRH. This internal drama won't work bruhh!!

- Colin Jared (@ColinJared555) March 13, 2026

Sun Group supports DMK and i think CSK is supporting Vijay (TVK) or other opposition party. This itself shows Why they gave copyright to CSK. Irony is that it is fight b/w 2 tamil groups and telugu srh fans are getting sandwiched between them.

- Deepak (@DeepakR27837814) March 13, 2026

Gave Copyright Strike to CSK & then copied their edit frame by frame Franchise is Touching New Lows Everyday. twitter/TgTl6uNmJR

- Selfless45 (@SelflessCricket) March 13, 2026

Who is the owner of @SunTV @grok. People are so selfish

- Anup Bisoyi (@abisoyi99) March 13, 2026

You can use Whistle podu & Leo songs That's the revenge you can take @ChennaiIPL

- Ric ✨ (@its_me_ric02) March 13, 2026

Wrong move by @SunTV @sunpictures on many levels Thalaivar movies slated to release under their banner, using Jailer or Coolie for CSK will only boost them. Now CSK will have no other option other than to use Vijay's hit songs and this will only boost their opponent...

- எழுத்தாளன் ️ (@kwurkeewriter) March 13, 2026

Why so much insecurity from csk suddenly?

- Yogesh (@cricketYogesh) March 13, 2026

We know the real reason behind this Peak insecurity

- @SPFleming07 (@skinny258) March 13, 2026

Time to produce our own song @ChennaiIPL We can do this please!

- Sanno (@sh_scribe) March 13, 2026

intellectual property owned by the artist right?how come these big companies own someone else voice?

- puniyenthar (@puniyenthar) March 13, 2026

Where are those people who abuse Ilaiyaraaja relentlessly when he does the same for his songs?

- Digi nomad (@digital_nomad88) March 13, 2026

" #DMK is behind this" for sure...please be aware.. it's Pucka Political...As #Whistle symbol been allocated for #TVK,they are trying to bring down #WhistlePodu tag too... Now this... All "SUN NETWORKS" are Paid Pim* of #DMK. While For #Srh they are using it....

- ~R~D~ ѕнєlву (@RogRebel) March 13, 2026

@anirudhofficial u should intefere in this matter rights belongs to u.Rajini ur demigod and CSK ur fav team this selfish @sunpictures

- Daemon2 (@k3_butcher2) March 13, 2026

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings will kick off their quest for the record-breaking sixth IPL triumph when they take on the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30, and Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim for the second title as they take on the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener on March 28.