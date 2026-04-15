DMK Leads Opposition To Centre's Delimitation Plan As LS Expansion Proposal Sparks Row

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 15 (IANS) The DMK in Tamil Nadu has emerged at the forefront of opposition to the Union government's proposed delimitation exercise, which seeks to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats based on population growth, triggering concerns across southern states.

The current strength of the Lok Sabha stands at 543 members, based on the 1971 Census when India's population was around 550 million.

With the population now exceeding 1.4 billion, the Centre is planning to expand parliamentary representation through a fresh delimitation process.

According to reports, the proposed Delimitation Amendment Bill aims to raise the number of Lok Sabha MPs from 543 to around 850, while increasing representation from Union Territories from 20 to 35.

The Bill is expected to be introduced during a special session of Parliament scheduled over the next three days. Southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, have strongly opposed the move, arguing that it would penalise regions that successfully implemented population control measures.

They fear that a population-based redistribution of seats will disproportionately benefit northern states such as Uttar Pradesh, where population growth has been higher.

The Centre is also reportedly considering conducting delimitation based on the 2011 Census or earlier data, instead of waiting for the post-2026 Census as mandated by the 2002 Delimitation Amendment Act, further intensifying the controversy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has strongly criticised the proposal, warning that it would dilute the state's representation in Parliament and undermine federal principles.

He cautioned that if the Centre proceeds with the plan, his party would launch a major agitation and that“the old DMK will be seen”. On the other hand, Edappadi K. Palaniswami has downplayed concerns, stating that the delimitation exercise would not adversely affect Tamil Nadu.

Estimates suggest that Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha seats may increase from the current 39 to around 50, while Uttar Pradesh's representation could surge from 80 to nearly 143, significantly altering the balance of power in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Centre is also planning to introduce the Women's Reservation Bill alongside the delimitation proposal, with the aim of implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in the 2029 general elections.

With tensions escalating, Chief Minister Stalin has directed DMK MPs to attend the special session of Parliament, signalling a high-stakes political battle ahead.