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Earthquake Hits Caspian Sea
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Earthquake Research Bureau of Azerbaijan's Republican Seismic Survey Center told Trend.
The bureau noted that the magnitude of the earthquake, recorded at 06:52 (GMT +4), was 4.2.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 36 kilometers.
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