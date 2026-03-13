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Philippines Charters Special Flight To Fly Home Over 450 Filipinos From UAE On March 13

Philippines Charters Special Flight To Fly Home Over 450 Filipinos From UAE On March 13


2026-03-13 02:23:00
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

All tickets are paid for by the Philippine government; flight will depart from Fujairah airport
    By: Angel Tesorero

    [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

    The Philippine government has chartered a special flight to bring home more than 450 Filipinos today, March 13. They will depart from Fujairah International Airport.

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    Hans Leo Cacdac, Secretary of the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers, who arrived in Dubai on Friday, will personally accompany the returning Filipinos.

    He told Khaleej Times a total of 480 seats have been allocated for the special flight, with all tickets paid for by the Philippine government.

    Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

    Among the ones travelling, about 270 are OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) and their dependents, while more than 130 are stranded tourists. One of them is 70-year old Marisol Baligod, who was supposed to go home on March 6, after a two-month vacation to be with her family in Sharjah.

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Khaleej Times

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