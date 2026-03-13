Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons Contributes AED 1 Million In Support Of The“Mother Of The Nation Endowment For Orphans” Initiative

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Mohammed Rasool Khoory & Sons has contributed AED 1 million in support of the“Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative, launched by the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The contribution supports efforts to establish a sustainable endowment funding source dedicated to orphan care in the UAE, ensuring a dignified life and a more stable future for orphans, while strengthening social cohesion and reinforcing endowment (waqf) as a sustainable development tool.

The initiative aligns with the objectives of the Year of Family and reflects the deeply rooted spirit of solidarity and generosity within UAE society. Through the campaign, community contributions are transformed into sustainable endowment assets that support orphans' needs in areas such as education, healthcare and dignified living.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and advances the practice of endowment (waqf), maximising social and financial impact across the community through sustainable investments and partnerships.

In addition to overseeing endowment-related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of the funds of minors, interdicted persons and others, supporting greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to strengthen the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars focused on the governance, management and investment of endowments and minors' funds, while contributing to the evolution of endowment practices across the Emirate.