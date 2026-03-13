Maha: BJP MLA Demands White Paper On All Agricultural Schemes

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Senior BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar on Friday demanded in the Legislative Assembly that the state government should release a White Paper on all agricultural schemes, including the PoCRA (Nanaji Deshmukh Krishi Sanjivani Yojana), to dispel rumours and misunderstandings spreading among farmers.

State Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne responded to a discussion initiated under Rule 293 in the Assembly.

During this session, former finance minister Mungantiwar noted that despite significant expenditure on PoCRA and other agricultural initiatives, misinformation continues to circulate.

He emphasised that between 2014 and 2026, the state government has implemented several "revolutionary and vital" schemes in the agricultural sector, backed by substantial funding.

Mungantiwar pointed out that the allocation for agriculture during this period has been at its highest since 1960.

Despite this record investment, some individuals are still misleading farmers. Therefore, he urged the government to make detailed information about the work done in the agricultural sector, including the PoCRA scheme, public through a White Paper.

Mungantiwar demanded that the presence of the Department Secretary in the House should be mandatory during discussions or replies related to the Agriculture Department.

He highlighted a serious concern that, despite the rights of MLAs, the administration often fails to provide an adequate response to them.

In a light-hearted comment, Mungantiwar noted that while the Agriculture Minister's speech was informative, it was delivered as fast as a "Bullet Train," making it difficult for members to take notes.

He concluded by stressing that the government must provide the complete minutes of the discussion and focus on providing transparent information for the welfare of farmers.