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Hamas Makes Rare Appeal to Iran to Avoid Striking Gulf Nations
(MENAFN) The Palestinian group Hamas has made a rare appeal to its main ally, Iran, urging it to halt attacks on neighboring Gulf countries.
The Tehran-backed organization called on its “brothers in Iran to avoid targeting neighbouring countries,” emphasizing in a statement that all regional nations should cooperate “to preserve the bonds of brotherhood.”
At the same time, Hamas, which governs Gaza, affirmed Tehran’s right to defend itself against ongoing strikes by the US and Israel. Iranian officials have stated that their retaliatory attacks focus on “American installations” in Gulf nations, though many strikes have reportedly affected civilian infrastructure.
Hamas said on Saturday that it has been observing the war in the region with “deep concern” and appealed to “all states and international organisations to work towards halting [the war] immediately.” No official response from Tehran has been reported regarding Hamas’s statement.
Over the past two weeks, Iran’s drone and missile strikes have impacted multiple Gulf neighbors.
Reports indicate that at least 18 people have been killed across the region, mostly security personnel or foreign workers. Six deaths were reported in the United Arab Emirates, six in Kuwait, and two each in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.
Iran remains Hamas’s primary supporter, providing funding, weapons, and political backing.
The Tehran-backed organization called on its “brothers in Iran to avoid targeting neighbouring countries,” emphasizing in a statement that all regional nations should cooperate “to preserve the bonds of brotherhood.”
At the same time, Hamas, which governs Gaza, affirmed Tehran’s right to defend itself against ongoing strikes by the US and Israel. Iranian officials have stated that their retaliatory attacks focus on “American installations” in Gulf nations, though many strikes have reportedly affected civilian infrastructure.
Hamas said on Saturday that it has been observing the war in the region with “deep concern” and appealed to “all states and international organisations to work towards halting [the war] immediately.” No official response from Tehran has been reported regarding Hamas’s statement.
Over the past two weeks, Iran’s drone and missile strikes have impacted multiple Gulf neighbors.
Reports indicate that at least 18 people have been killed across the region, mostly security personnel or foreign workers. Six deaths were reported in the United Arab Emirates, six in Kuwait, and two each in Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.
Iran remains Hamas’s primary supporter, providing funding, weapons, and political backing.
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