NHRC Welcomes UNSC Resolution Condemning Attacks On GCC States, Jordan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) welcomed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning the Iranian attacks on the State of Qatar and several other sisterly Arab states.

In a statement, the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee, HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah welcomed the resolution adopted by the Security Council last Wednesday, which included an explicit condemnation of the Iranian attacks on the territory of the State of Qatar and several other Arab countries, describing them as acts of aggression and a violation of the UN Charter and relevant principles of international law.

Her Excellency also welcomed the Security Council's emphasis on the need to respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states, while stressing the importance of ensuring the protection of civilians and vital civilian infrastructure.

She noted that the resolution carries particular significance as it clearly affirms that the ongoing attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the State of Qatar, the GCC states, and other Arab countries constitute acts of aggression prohibited under the Charter of the United Nations and relevant international treaties.

HE Al Attiyah called for the effective implementation of the resolution, including ensuring the immediate and unconditional cessation of all attacks targeting vital civilian infrastructure essential to the lives of the population, given the grave risks posed by such aggression and its adverse impact on the enjoyment of human rights.

She further stressed the importance of firm international measures to protect the rights of the victims of these attacks and their families, and to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable, noting that combating impunity remains a key safeguard against the recurrence of such acts of aggression.