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Italy's Foreign Minister Set for Lebanon Visit
(MENAFN) Italy's foreign minister announced Thursday he will travel to Beirut in a show of solidarity with Lebanon, as Israeli military strikes intensified across the country despite active diplomatic efforts tied to a fragile regional ceasefire — killing at least 303 people and wounding 1,150 others in a matter of days.
"Italy is ready to do its part for Lebanon's stability," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday, speaking after an informal ministerial gathering of MED9 — an alliance of nine Mediterranean and southern European Union member states — held in Split, Croatia.
Tajani to Meet Lebanese President Aoun
Preparations for the Beirut visit are already underway, with Tajani set to hold talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, according to a news agency. Italy currently has troops deployed in Lebanon under both multinational and bilateral missions in direct support of the Lebanese Armed Forces.
The announcement comes on the heels of a significant diplomatic flashpoint: a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was struck by Israeli army warning fire — an incident that, while causing no injuries, drew an immediate and forceful response from Rome. Tajani confirmed he summoned the Israeli ambassador to Italy on Wednesday in protest.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni went further, openly condemning the strikes and calling on Israel to halt its offensive in Lebanon, stating the attacks have "caused too many deaths and an unacceptable number of displaced people."
Ceasefire Dispute Deepens as Death Toll Mounts
The escalating violence unfolds against the backdrop of a contested two-week ceasefire announced Tuesday by the United States and Iran, brokered by Pakistan as a step toward a broader resolution to the regional conflict. While Pakistani mediators and Tehran have maintained the truce extends to cover Lebanon, both Washington and Tel Aviv have flatly denied this interpretation — leaving Beirut exposed.
The human cost has been devastating. Since Israel dramatically expanded its offensive on Lebanon from March 2, the campaign has claimed 1,888 lives and left 6,092 people wounded, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The Lebanese Civil Defense separately recorded at least 303 killed and 1,150 injured since Wednesday alone, as strikes intensified across multiple fronts.
"Italy is ready to do its part for Lebanon's stability," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday, speaking after an informal ministerial gathering of MED9 — an alliance of nine Mediterranean and southern European Union member states — held in Split, Croatia.
Tajani to Meet Lebanese President Aoun
Preparations for the Beirut visit are already underway, with Tajani set to hold talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, according to a news agency. Italy currently has troops deployed in Lebanon under both multinational and bilateral missions in direct support of the Lebanese Armed Forces.
The announcement comes on the heels of a significant diplomatic flashpoint: a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was struck by Israeli army warning fire — an incident that, while causing no injuries, drew an immediate and forceful response from Rome. Tajani confirmed he summoned the Israeli ambassador to Italy on Wednesday in protest.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni went further, openly condemning the strikes and calling on Israel to halt its offensive in Lebanon, stating the attacks have "caused too many deaths and an unacceptable number of displaced people."
Ceasefire Dispute Deepens as Death Toll Mounts
The escalating violence unfolds against the backdrop of a contested two-week ceasefire announced Tuesday by the United States and Iran, brokered by Pakistan as a step toward a broader resolution to the regional conflict. While Pakistani mediators and Tehran have maintained the truce extends to cover Lebanon, both Washington and Tel Aviv have flatly denied this interpretation — leaving Beirut exposed.
The human cost has been devastating. Since Israel dramatically expanded its offensive on Lebanon from March 2, the campaign has claimed 1,888 lives and left 6,092 people wounded, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. The Lebanese Civil Defense separately recorded at least 303 killed and 1,150 injured since Wednesday alone, as strikes intensified across multiple fronts.
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