President Of Latvia Set To Visit Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
According to him, the visit will not be connected to any events.
"Along with the Latvian President's visit to Azerbaijan, ministerial visits are also expected," the former president added.
Speaking about the Global Baku Forum, Vējonis noted that various issues are being discussed during the event, as the world is currently going through a difficult period.
"Looking at the agenda, one can see numerous problems, sometimes without obvious solutions. That is why it is important to discuss these issues and try to find solutions to difficult situations. The Global Baku Forum also contributes to this process," he noted.
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