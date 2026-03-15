Ukraine's Sofs Show Clearing Of Russian-Held House Near Pokrovsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the video was published by the 144th SOF Center on Facebook.

“During special operations in the winter of 2025 near Pokrovsk, the Jägermeister group of the 144th SOF Center successfully cleared a house occupied by the enemy,” the statement said.

“During the planned clearing of the house, the operators noticed the silhouette of an enemy fighter reflected in a mirror. In accordance with close-quarters combat tactics and procedures, the operators used grenades and fired through their sector from their positions,” the military said.

“However, the enemy continued to resist despite being offered the chance to surrender. As a result of the coordinated actions of the Jägermeister group, the Russian soldier was eliminated, the house was successfully cleared, and the group proceeded to clear other buildings without suffering any losses,” the 144th SOF Center said.

Ukrainian intelligence releases video of Shahed drone shot down over Dnipro River near Kyiv

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukraine's Defense Forces are conducting clearing operations in the central part of Hryshyne.

Photo: Illustrative – Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine