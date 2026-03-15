Tusk Warns Polexit Is Real Threat To Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He wrote this on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

“Polexit today is a real threat! This is what both the Confederation parties ['Confederation' and 'Confederation of the Polish Crown'] and most of the Law and Justice (PiS) want. [Polish President Karol] Nawrocki is their patron. Russia, the American MAGA party, and European right-wing forces led by [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban want to destroy the European Union. This would be a catastrophe for Poland. I will do everything possible to stop them," Tusk wrote.

Tusk: Nawrocki's veto of SAFE initiative brings joy only to Russia

Earlier, Nawrocki said he would not sign a law implementing the SAFE initiative in Poland.

During an extraordinary government meeting, Tusk said the Polish government would adopt a resolution to implement programs under the SAFE initiative, despite the president's veto.

Photo: Kancelaria Prezesa Rady Ministrow