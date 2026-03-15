Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tusk Warns Polexit Is Real Threat To Poland

Tusk Warns Polexit Is Real Threat To Poland


2026-03-15 07:04:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He wrote this on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

“Polexit today is a real threat! This is what both the Confederation parties ['Confederation' and 'Confederation of the Polish Crown'] and most of the Law and Justice (PiS) want. [Polish President Karol] Nawrocki is their patron. Russia, the American MAGA party, and European right-wing forces led by [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orban want to destroy the European Union. This would be a catastrophe for Poland. I will do everything possible to stop them," Tusk wrote.

Read also: Tusk: Nawrocki's veto of SAFE initiative brings joy only to Russia

Earlier, Nawrocki said he would not sign a law implementing the SAFE initiative in Poland.

During an extraordinary government meeting, Tusk said the Polish government would adopt a resolution to implement programs under the SAFE initiative, despite the president's veto.

Photo: Kancelaria Prezesa Rady Ministrow

MENAFN15032026000193011044ID1110864086



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search