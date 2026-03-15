NABU Says SBU Unjustifiably Detained Its Officer At Checkpoint Near Sumy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the bureau, the reason cited for the detention was that the officer's parents live in temporarily occupied territory, Ukrinform reports, citing NABU's post on Facebook.

"Just now, at a checkpoint near the entrance to the city of Sumy, SBU officers – who likely belong to a unit coordinated by the SBU's first deputy head – unjustifiably detained a NABU employee," the statement said.

The bureau clarified that the officer was in the city while carrying out official duties as part of an ongoing investigation.

"The reason cited for the detention is the fact that the employee's parents live in temporarily occupied territory," NABU added.

NABU hopes to complete“Midas” case investigation by end of summer

The bureau also noted that before being appointed to NABU, the officer had undergone all required vetting procedures, including a polygraph examination conducted by NABU's internal control department, which specifically checked for any possible ties or cooperation with representatives of the aggressor state or collaborationist structures.

"These actions are hindering NABU from documenting a crime and performing official duties within the framework of criminal proceedings," the bureau said, adding that steps are being taken to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, on February 10, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said representatives of one of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies had attempted to install listening devices in the office of a NABU department head.

Photo: NABU