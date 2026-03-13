Brazil's Eztec Delivers 32% Annual Profit Growth

Eztec Empreendimentos e Participações, one of São Paulo's premier mid-to-high-end residential developers, reported fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 12 that showed a mixed quarter sitting atop a strong annual performance. Eztec earnings are tracked by The Rio Times as part of its Latin American financial news coverage of Brazil's real estate sector.

Net income declined 7.2% year-on-year to R$117.5 million ($22M), beating market expectations despite a 36.9% revenue drop to R$268.9 million ($51M). The revenue contraction was mechanical rather than structural: Eztec completed delivery of six projects in 3Q25, ending the percentage-of-completion (PoC) revenue recognition on those units, while strong early-stage sales of recent launches had already been booked in prior periods.

The full-year picture told a far more compelling story. FY2025 net income surged 32.2% to R$535 million ($102M), EBIT advanced 32.1% to R$441.8 million ($84M), and the company delivered its highest-ever launch volume at R$2.36 billion ($450M) in VGV across 10 projects. Shares of EZTC3 traded around R$15.95 as of March 12, with a market capitalization of approximately R$4.1 billion ($783M).

Gross margin widened 3.1 percentage points to 40.6%, with gross profit of R$109.2 million ($21M). The improvement reflected construction-cost economies on delivered projects and resilient pricing in Eztec's mid-to-high-end São Paulo portfolio. Net margin jumped an extraordinary 14 percentage points to 43.7%, boosted by a R$29.8 million ($6M) gain from the sale of half the company's stake in a joint venture to Cury, which was recorded in other operating income.

For FY2025, gross profit rose 17.3% to R$625.2 million ($119M), with the full-year gross margin climbing to 41.7%. The annual net margin reached 35.7%, reflecting the combination of operating leverage, the Cury transaction, and strong financial income.

Eztec launched three projects in 4Q25, up 50% from two in 4Q24, with combined VGV of R$783 million ($149M) - a nearly 200% annual increase. For the full year, 10 launches totaled R$2.36 billion ($450M) in VGV, up 47.6%, marking the highest annual volume in the company's 46-year history.

Net sales reached R$557.4 million ($106M) in 4Q25, advancing 41% year-on-year. FY2025 net sales totaled R$1.9 billion ($363M), up 14.9%. The sales velocity index (VSO) improved to 16.2%, gaining 3.4 percentage points from 4Q24. The company's inventory stood at R$2.87 billion ($548M), comprising 40.6% completed units, 28.2% under construction, and 31.2% pre-launch.

Net financial income reached R$50.8 million ($10M) in 4Q25, up 43.5% year-on-year, driven by higher returns on financial investments and interest on client receivables. For FY2025, net financial income totaled R$159.7 million ($30M), up from R$132 million in 2024. Equity-method income contributed R$21.4 million ($4M) in 4Q25 and R$65.6 million ($13M) for the year, representing 18.2% and 12.3% of quarterly and annual net income respectively.

Net revenue fell 36.9% to R$268.9 million ($51M) in 4Q25, reflecting the PoC mechanics of the construction sector: with six projects delivered in 3Q25, previously recognized revenue streams dropped off. FY2025 net revenue declined a modest 4.0% to R$1.498 billion ($286M), as the strong first half offset the softer second half.

Total operating expenses dropped 58.8% to R$22.2 million ($4M) in 4Q25. Commercial expenses declined 14.9% to R$30.4 million ($6M), while G&A expenses rose 14.7% to R$40 million ($8M). The outsized decline in total opex was driven by the R$29.8 million gain from the Cury joint-venture sale, booked under other operating income. EBIT fell 18.1% to R$86.9 million ($17M) in the quarter, but FY2025 EBIT rose 32.1% to R$441.8 million ($84M).

Cash generation swung positive to R$17.5 million ($3M) in 4Q25, reversing cash consumption of R$185.4 million in 4Q24. Adjusting for R$220 million ($42M) in dividends and share buybacks during the quarter, underlying cash generation would have been R$237.5 million ($45M). Net debt closed at R$147 million ($28M), down from R$165 million in 3Q25 - a remarkably low figure for a developer of Eztec's scale, reflecting the company's historically conservative approach to leverage. Production financing carried an average interest rate of 8.9%.

Eztec issued 2026 launch guidance of R$2.5–3.5 billion in VGV (Eztec's share), representing 6–48% growth at the midpoint versus FY2025. BTG Pactua noted the guidance midpoint sits approximately 7% above consensus estimates, signaling management optimism about product pipeline and market absorption.

The company maintained 16 active construction sites at quarter-end. The high-value Esther Towers commercial project - estimated between R$1.5–2.0 billion - remains a potential catalyst for value unlock, with JPMorgan flagging the potential sale as a key re-rating trigger.

Management attributed the margin improvement to construction-cost economies and resilient pricing power, noting that even in a high-interest-rate environment, Eztec's mid-to-high-end São Paulo clientele has continued to purchase. The company signaled continued focus on dividends and capital returns alongside portfolio expansion.

The anticipated Selic rate-cutting cycle is the primary macro catalyst. Brazilian mid-to-high-end homebuilders have historically shown high correlation to monetary policy expectations, and a rate reduction from the current 15% would benefit Eztec through lower production-financing costs, improved buyer affordability, and potential multiple expansion on equities.

Execution against the R$2.5–3.5 billion 2026 launch guidance will be the key operational test. Revenue should recover as newly launched projects build PoC momentum through 2026 and 2027, but the pace depends on both construction timelines and sales velocity at current pricing.

The potential monetization of the Esther Towers commercial project could generate significant one-time value. JPMorgan, which upgraded Eztec to outperform, specifically cited this asset as a key re-rating catalyst. Separately, Eztec's growing exposure to mid-income segments in São Paulo 's outer zones (such as Mooca) could diversify its historically high-end concentration.