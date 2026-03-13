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Russians Attack Historic Building In Chernihiv Region With Drone

Russians Attack Historic Building In Chernihiv Region With Drone


2026-03-13 05:09:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Last night, the enemy attacked a historic building in the center of Novhorod-Siverskyi with a Geran drone. It was the local library's premises. Firefighters extinguished the fire. Adjacent buildings and people's homes were damaged,” Chaus said.

He noted that on the afternoon of March 12, Russians struck a civilian car with an FPV drone in Semenivka. A 52-year-old civilian man was injured.

In the village of Horodnia, the roof of a house and a car were damaged by an FPV drone strike.

Read also: War update: 154 clashes on front line over past day, three sectors remain most active

The head of the regional military administration specified that, in total, Russian troops fired on the region 43 times over the past day, with 74 explosions recorded.

As reported by Ukrinform, a child was killed, and her parents were injured in the Chernihiv region as a result of a Russian drone crash.

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UkrinForm

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