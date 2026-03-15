TN Polls 2026: Rs 2 Lakh Seized In Madurai As MCC Comes Into Force

MCC in Force: Rs 2 Lakh Unaccounted Cash Seized in Madurai

Following the announcement of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force across the state, with election officials seizing Rs 2 lakh in unaccounted cash in Madurai during vehicle inspection. In Madurai's 189 - East Assembly Constituency, a vehicle inspection was carried out on March 15 at around 7:00 PM in the Rajakkur division, which falls under the East Circle, by the Static Surveillance Team (SST) 3rd Team (B Team) led by Sivagami Sundari.

According to the District PRO, during the inspection, Naresh Kumar was found carrying ₹2 lakh in cash without valid documents. The officials seized the cash, and the amount was subsequently deposited in the Government Treasury as per the election monitoring procedures. Election officials have been conducting these regular vehicle checks and inspections across constituencies following the implementation of the MCC to ensure a free and fair election.

Vellore District Administration Reviews Poll Preparedness

With the MCC having come into force, Vellore District Collector and District Election Officer Subbulakshmi has also instructed all department officials, flying squad teams and static surveillance teams to act swiftly and remain vigilant. A review meeting with officials of various departments, election flying squads and static surveillance teams was held under the leadership of District Election Officer and Collector Subbulakshmi and District Superintendent of Police Sivaraman at the Vellore District Collectorate.

During the meeting, detailed instructions were given regarding the procedures to be followed by the flying squads and surveillance teams. Officials were also directed to maintain strict monitoring and respond immediately to any complaints received.

Voter Statistics and Polling Infrastructure

According to the final electoral roll published on February 23, Vellore district has a total of 11,33,587 voters, including 5,49,654 male voters, 5,83,769 female voters and 164 third-gender voters. For the polling process, 1,427 polling booths have been set up at 676 locations across the district. Among them, 137 polling stations have been identified as sensitive.

Electoral Machinery and Surveillance

A total of 1,712 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), 1,712 Control Units and 1,855 VVPAT machines have been kept ready for use on the day of polling. To ensure round-the-clock monitoring, three flying squad teams have been deployed for each assembly constituency, totalling 15 flying squad teams for the five constituencies in the district. Similarly, three static surveillance teams have been formed for each constituency, making it 15 static surveillance teams in total.

Members of the public can lodge election-related complaints through the control room by calling the toll-free number, via WhatsApp, or through the C-Vigil mobile application. The District Election Officer has also stated that cash exceeding ₹50,000 and gift items worth more than ₹10,000 should not be transported without proper documents.

Statues Covered in Coimbatore as MCC Kicks In

Meanwhile, Statues of political party leaders were covered with cloth in Coimbatore following the implementation of the MCC ahead of the upcoming elections.

Election Commission Announces Poll Schedule

This comes after the EC on Sunday announced the schedule for upcoming assembly elections in four states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, along with one Union Territory, Puducherry. The polling in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and 29. Kerala and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9. The counting of votes for all four states and Puducherry will be held on May 4, the ECI announced.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)