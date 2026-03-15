Fall Of Russian Satellite Causes Disruptions In Broadcasting Of Russian TV Propaganda CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

"On March 11, 2026, it became known about the final failure of the Russian telecommunications satellite 'Express-AT1.' This led to major disruptions in the broadcasting of propaganda television channels from Kaliningrad to the Far East, as well as in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the statement said.

It is noted that the satellite, operated by the state enterprise "Kosmicheskaya Svyaz" (Space Communications), stopped functioning on March 4. All attempts to restore its operation proved unsuccessful, and the satellite has officially been declared lost.

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The disruptions affected key operators – Tricolor, NTV-Plus, and "Russkiy Mir", which was created specifically for the occupied territories. The Russkiy Mir operator, used by Russia to spread propaganda in the occupied territories of Ukraine, is currently completely paralyzed.

The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that the operational lifespan of Express-AT1 had been planned to last at least until 2030. The premature loss of this expensive equipment clearly demonstrates the consequences of sanctions and Russia's technological inability to maintain complex infrastructure.

In 2024, Russia had planned to carry out 40 space launches, but managed to conduct only 17.

The Center emphasized that while the Kremlin spends billions on missiles used to kill Ukrainians, Russia's space infrastructure is collapsing before everyone's eyes.

As Ukrinform previously reported, because of the war against Ukraine, Russia has deprived itself of the opportunity to participate in many international space programs.