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IHRF Urges Immediate Probe Into Pakistani Strikes Targeting Civilians In Khost

IHRF Urges Immediate Probe Into Pakistani Strikes Targeting Civilians In Khost


2026-03-13 04:00:43
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) has condemned attacks on civilians in Alishir district of Khost province by Pakistan's military, which martyred three children and injured at least six others, and called for an immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation.

According to a statement from IHRF, the shelling of residential areas occurred on the morning of March 12. Verified local sources report that at approximately 4:45 a.m., Pakistan's military targeted the Sadiq Ghorab area in Alishir district with artillery fire.

The foundation emphasized that the use of heavy weapons in civilian areas raises serious concerns under international humanitarian law, and such attacks could constitute war crimes.

The statement noted that cross-border shelling has repeatedly affected Afghanistan's border provinces-including Khost, Paktia, Paktika, Nangarhar, and Kunar-causing civilian casualties, destruction of homes, and displacement of families.

Jaume De Argel, IHRF's head, said,“The death of three children in their homes is a painful tragedy and underscores the grave risks civilians face when the laws of war are ignored.”

The foundation urged the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan to investigate the incident, hold violators accountable, and take urgent measures to protect civilians. I

t also called on all parties to allow independent human rights organizations to assess and document conditions in the affected areas.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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