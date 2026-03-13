Parents Urged To Educate Children On Response To National Warning System Alerts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has called on parents to play an active role in educating their family members, particularly children, on how to respond appropriately to alerts issued through the National Warning System.

In a statement issued amid ongoing regional developments, the ministry highlighted the critical role families play in fostering awareness, reassurance, and preparedness within households. Parents are encouraged to ensure that children understand the significance of alert messages and know how to respond calmly and responsibly if they receive notifications indicating a potential threat.

The ministry stressed that following official guidelines and maintaining awareness are key to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all community members. Teaching children how to react properly to emergency alerts, it noted, helps reduce fear and confusion while strengthening overall preparedness in society.

Authorities also reassured the public regarding environmental conditions across the country. According to the ministry, relevant agencies are continuously monitoring the environment and conducting follow-up activities to ensure public safety. Current assessments confirm that environmental conditions remain stable and reassuring, with no recorded indicators of air or marine pollution.

The Ministry of Interior further affirmed that its competent departments are monitoring developments around the clock in coordination with other relevant authorities.

Continuous surveillance and coordination aim to ensure that any potential risks are addressed promptly and effectively. In addition, the ministry urged members of the public to rely exclusively on official sources for information and updates, warning against misinformation or rumours that may circulate through unofficial channels. The ministry also emphasized the importance of adhering to safety and security procedures in workplaces and other public settings.

Remaining in designated safe areas when alerts from the National Warning System are issued contributes significantly to maintaining a secure work environment and supports broader public safety efforts.