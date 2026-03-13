Up To 90% Off: 3 Day Super Sale Ramadan Edition Launches Just In Time For Eid

Running until March 15, unbeatable discounts across hundreds of brands in store and online across Dubai

Published: Fri 13 Mar 2026, 3:19 PM

If your Eid shopping list is getting longer, the 3 Day Super Sale might be exactly what you've been waiting for.

Running until March 15, the Ramadan Edition of the 3 Day Super Sale is bringing together hundreds of international brands and homegrown favourites across Dubai's malls and retail destinations with discounts of up to 90 per cent available for a limited time.

Whether you're planning ahead for Eid, refreshing your wardrobe for the summer, or simply looking to upgrade your home or tech gadgets, the citywide retail campaign offers plenty of opportunities to shop smart.

Shoppers can expect deals across a wide range of categories throughout the four-day sale.

Fashion lovers can explore offers on new season clothing, stylish footwear, athleisure, watches and eyewear, while beauty enthusiasts will find promotions on skincare, fragrances, makeup and wellness products.

Families are also well covered, with discounts on kidswear, toys, gadgets and more.

For those looking to refresh their living spaces, participating retailers will also offer savings on electronics, home appliances, furnishings and décor, giving shoppers the chance to upgrade their homes while staying within budget.

The promotion runs across Dubai's malls and retail destinations, bringing together both global brands and local retailers. Participating outlets will offer exclusive deals during their regular operating hours throughout the sale period.

Shoppers can also browse offers online alongside the 'Great Online Sale', allowing them to hunt for bargains from home or explore deals in person across the city.

Shoppers can stay updated on participating brands and exclusive promotions by following @dubaifestivals on Instagram for the latest announcements.