Parkin Announces Paid Parking Rates For Jumeirah Village Circle

Parkonic on Friday said that it will activate paid street parking in Jumeirah Village Circle from March 16.

Parking charges will apply daily, including weekends and public holidays. They will be charged per hour, with the following rates:

Dh4 from 8am to 5pm Dh6 from 5pm to midnight Free parking from midnight to 8am

All vehicles are subject to parking charges. POD vehicles are not exempted.

Drivers can pay via SMS parking or through automatic deduction from their Salik account if SMS parking is not initiated.

Users can subscribe to a monthly membership for Dh900 and Dh500 for electric vehicles. The quarterly membership costs Dh2,500 for normal cars and Dh1,350 for electric vehicles.

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